Taking bluebonnet photos? Watch out for rattlesnakes, WilCo says
(Williamson County Emergency Services)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - It's officially spring, and the bluebonnets are out in full bloom.
But Texans aren't the only ones who love bluebonnets. So do rattlesnakes.
In a viral Facebook post, Williamson County Emergency Services posted bluebonnet pictures with an Emergency Communications employee dressed as a snake as a tongue-and-cheek reminder to watch out when you're taking your own photos this season.
The post was signed, "Love, your friendly 911 snake."