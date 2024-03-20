Taking bluebonnet photos? Watch out for rattlesnakes, WilCo says

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Williamson County Emergency Services)

It's officially spring, and the bluebonnets are out in full bloom.

But Texans aren't the only ones who love bluebonnets. So do rattlesnakes.

In a viral Facebook post, Williamson County Emergency Services posted bluebonnet pictures with an Emergency Communications employee dressed as a snake as a tongue-and-cheek reminder to watch out when you're taking your own photos this season.

The post was signed, "Love, your friendly 911 snake."