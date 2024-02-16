Blues on the Green back on after approval from city council, more funding

article

Blues on the Green is back on due to the Austin City Council's approval of Resolution 23 and increased financial support from H-E-B.

Earlier this month, Council member Natasha Harper-Madison introduced a resolution for the city to co-sponsor the event.

"Lots of the traditions and events that I experienced growing up in Austin have disappeared as this City has grown and changed. There is a significant preservation aspect to this resolution for event stakeholders who are facing rising costs. We have a responsibility to assist our live music scene, especially as they have become more financially vulnerable even with increasing engagement from our residents," Harper-Madison said.

MORE: Austin city leaders make effort to save Blues on the Green

Blues on the Green is the largest free concert series in Austin. It was originally canceled due to the rising costs to produce the free event "present too big of a hurdle."

MORE: Austin's Blues on the Green 2024 season canceled

The event at Zilker Park draws tens of thousands of music lovers each summer.

"We're thrilled that the people of Austin, the City, H-E-B and the countless other sponsors agree that Blues on the Green is an essential bit of what makes Austin the Live Music Capital of The World. We are so grateful to be able to continue this great, 30+ year tradition. See you in the park this summer!" said ACL Radio Program Director Lynn Barstow.

More information about the event will be released soon.