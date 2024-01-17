Austin's Blues on the Green 2024 season canceled: 'Heaertbreak'

Blues on the Green, the free summer concert series at Zilker Park, that has been an Austin tradition for over 30 years, is canceling its season for this coming summer.

ACL Radio, which produces the concert series, announced the cancelation on social media on Wednesday.

The radio station said that the rising costs to produce the free event "present too big of a hurdle."

Blues on the Green began over three decades ago as a summer concert series at the Arboretum.

The event has grown in recent years, attracting thousands of Austin residents to Zilker Park every summer.

Event organizers say they hope the concert series will return in the future, saying they "believe this is hold-on, not goodbye."

