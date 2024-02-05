Austin city leaders make effort to save Blues on the Green

Austin City Council members are making an effort to save Blues on the Green.

Council member Natasha Harper-Madison will introduce a resolution for the city to co-sponsor the event.

"Lots of the traditions and events that I experienced growing up in Austin have disappeared as this City has grown and changed. There is a significant preservation aspect to this resolution for event stakeholders who are facing rising costs. We have a responsibility to assist our live music scene, especially as they have become more financially vulnerable even with increasing engagement from our residents," Harper-Madison said.

Last month, Austin City Limits Radio announced Blues on the Green was canceled this summer.

The organizers cited economic challenges spurred by its lack of an admission fee.

City leaders want to not only save the event, but keep it free to the public.

A resolution is set for Thursday, Feb. 15.