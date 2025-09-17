Bobby Pulido, Tejano star and Texas Democrat, aims to flip GOP-held Congress seat

article

Tejano star Bobby Pulido has announced he is running for a U.S. House seat. He will challenge Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz for the 15th Congressional District. The district is a key target for Democrats, who have aimed to reclaim it since 2022.



Bobby Pulido has been making music in Texas for over 30 years. Now, he aims to win a U.S. House seat in a district strongly held by a Republican representative.

The Tejano star announced his campaign on Wednesday.

Bobby Pulido for Congress

The singer is running for Texas' 15th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Edinburg).

The district covers an area that spans from the border city of McAllen to Central Texas. De La Cruz won the seat in 2022, and held it by an increased margin in 2024.

Before facing the incumbent in the general election, Pulido faces Ana Cuellar in the primary.

'Our community deserves a real voice'

Pulido announced the campaign on his official Instagram page Wednesday. The caption reads in part as follows:

"Amigos, today is the beginning of something new. For months I’ve been praying, talking with my family, and listening to neighbors all across South Texas. Now, I’m ready to take this step with you.



I’m running for Congress because our community deserves a real voice in Washington—someone who knows our story, our struggles, and our dreams. This campaign is about us, about building a future where our kids don’t have to leave home to chase opportunity, and where hard work is respected.



This is just the start. I hope you’ll walk this journey with me."

Who is Bobby Pulido?

The Tejano artist has been active since the 1990s, when he released hits like "Se Murió de Amor" and "Desvelado".

Pulido has been nominated for five Latin Grammys and 22 Tejano Music Awards. He won eight of the latter.

Texas' 15th Congressional District

The South Texas district has been contentious in recent years, having been flipped by De La Cruz in 2022. It was previously held by Democrats since 1902.

Rep. Vincente Gonzalez was redistricted into the 34th Congressional District, having defended the 15th against De La Cruz in 2020.

Ever since redistricting claimed the long-blue area of Texas, Democrats have aimed to flip the district back to their side. Earlier this year, the DCCC announced their intent to renew the effort.

"Monica De La Cruz is running scared, and she should be. From tanking the economy, gutting Medicaid, abandoning our veterans, to making everything more expensive, she’s broken her promises to Texans, and it’s going to cost her her seat," DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said. "The DCCC is already working to recruit authentic and battle-ready candidates in Texas who reflect this community and will work to better Texans’ lives, not line her D.C. party bosses’ pockets."

Texas Congressional redistricting

New mid-decade redistricting maps were passed in August's second Special Session of the legislature, and have been signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The change to Texas' political landscape followed a stalled Special Session that died at the hands of Democratic quorum busters.

The new maps increase the number of congressional districts that would have voted for Trump by at least 10 percentage points by five.

Republicans currently control 25 of the state's 38 Congressional districts.

Democrats claim the redrawn maps will violate the federal Voting Rights Act, but that may be difficult for them to prove.