Bobcat caught using a dog bed inside an Arizona home

A bobcat in southern Arizona found a comfy and warm place to rest – but it was inside someone's home – and in their dog's bed.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted two photos of the bobcat on Twitter, saying it's suspected to have come in through an unlocked doggie door at a home in San Manuel, just outside of Tucson.

The big cat was seen lounging on a fluffy dog bed surrounded by toys. By time help arrived, the bobcat was gone.

The department warns to not handle entrapped or injured wildlife. Instead, call Arizona Game and Fish's Wildlife Center at 623-236-7201 as soon as possible.

No injuries were reported to humans or animals.

