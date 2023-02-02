Bodies believed to be rappers missing from Detroit found in Highland Park

Three bodies found in Highland Park on Thursday are believed to be rappers missing since a Detroit gig they were set to perform at was canceled nearly two weeks ago.

Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on 7 Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled.

Police say three bodies found at an apartment complex at McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park appear to be the men.

The bodies were found sometime Thursday afternoon, and police are still investigating.

Police in Detroit, Warren, Melvindale, and Oscoda were all searching for the men.

Michigan State Police said it is at the scene, investigating.

(From L to R) Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, Montoya Givens

"Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation," said the state police Twitter account.

"Multiple victims were located in the building. They have not been identified at this time."

