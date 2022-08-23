Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can, court docs say

The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest.

After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a home on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a welfare check after a woman called concerned about her parents who lived there.

According to court documents, Alicia Shulz was in contact with her father the day before. But when she tried to reach her parents, Mina and Steven Shulz, they didn’t respond.

When Alicia went to her parents’ home, she saw their cars were still there but they still never responded to her. She used her key to get inside the home, and when she entered the master bedroom, she saw broken glass from one of the doors and the other with blood on it.

After she couldn’t find her parents, she called her boyfriend and 911.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found blood inside the home and on the deck outside of the master bedroom.

Steve and Mina Shulz found murdered at their home in Olalla, Washington.

According to probable cause documents, deputies saw what appeared to be a body in a garbage can on the property near the deck. Deputies then obtained a search warrant to process the home and the scene.

Two bodies were found in the garbage can and investigators believe they were shot to death due to their injuries, documents said. The autopsy report has not been released.

Investigators noticed several drawers were pulled in the master bedroom and several items were missing, including a handgun and Mina Shulz’s wallet.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a man named Shaun David Rose, 40, lived in an RV on a neighboring property with his girlfriend Danielle.

According to documents, Danielle left for work at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 and Rose asked for a ride but got out of her car at the end of the street on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots after 2:30 a.m., investigators said.

Danielle told detectives that Rose asked for a ride at about 3:30 a.m., but she said no.

A witness told investigators they saw Rose going into the RV and leaving in a hurry.

Detectives found bloody clothing and a cellphone on a trunk in front of the RV and when Danielle got home, she told the cellphone belonged to Rose.

Probable cause documents said after 8 a.m. on Aug. 18, a Toyota Prius was reported stolen in the 10000 Block of Bowe Lane Southeast in Port Orchard, more than two miles from the scene. The car was found in the Tacoma area at 5:30 p.m. and Rose was identified as the driver. He claimed he got the car from a woman he knows as "Brittany from the Emerald Queen Casino." Rose was arrested but released from the scene.

Later that day, the owner of the stolen car picked it up from the impound lot and found credit cards and ID that belonged to Mina and Steven Shulz. There was also a receipt from a fast food transaction that used Mina Shulz’s credit card. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from the restaurant, and it showed Rose making the transaction that day.

According to court documents, a criminal history check showed that Rose was a felon with convictions for burglary and theft in the first degree.

An emergency warrant was obtained for Rose’s arrest, and on Aug. 21, a woman who was with Rose called 911 to report he was in her car. She told police her location and at about 8 p.m., Tacoma police arrested him and took him to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

Rose was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with aggravated circumstances.

He was appointed council and pleaded not guilty. A judge ordered he be held without bail.