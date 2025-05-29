Bodies of Texas family found in Alaska after boat capsized during 2024 vacation

article

The Brief The remains of a Central Texas family, missing since August 2024, have been found in Alaska. The family of four was on a boat that capsized off the coast of Homer; four others were rescued at the time. Their vessel and three sets of remains were located in May 2025 after an extended search.



The Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team reports they have found the remains of a Central Texas family who were reported missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Homer, Alaska in August 2024.

Bodies of Texas Family Found

The backstory:

David and Mary Maynard, of Troy, Texas, along with their two young sons, were reported missing after their 28-foot aluminum boat capsized during their family vacation. It happened about 16 miles west of Homer, AK.

There were eight people on the boat, and a Good Samaritan boat that was nearby was able to rescue four of the people onboard.

In August 2024, the US Coast Guard conducted an active search and rescue for the family of four.

Their active search was suspended without any sightings.

The Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team attempted to use sonar equipment to find the boat as well, but they were unsuccessful during their initial search.

Wildlife Troopers entered 42-year-old David Maynard, 37-year-old Mary Maynard, 11-year-old Colton Maynard, and 8-year-old Brantley Maynard as missing persons.

Timeline:

In April 2025, Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea, and Benthic Geoscience Inc. contacted the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and offered the use of their tools to continue the search in Kachemak Bay for the missing vessel and the Maynard Family.

In early May, the group was able to locate the vessel in 180 feet of water and, using a remotely operated vehicle, they were able to positively identify it as the missing boat with potential human remains onboard.

On May 27 and May 28, 2025, volunteers from the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team with the assistance of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers conducted dive operations on the vessel.

Divers recovered three sets of remains from the sunken vessel and took them to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and autopsy. Next of kin have been notified.