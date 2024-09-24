Body camera video released in deadly North Austin officer-involved shooting

The brief The Austin Police Department released body-camera videos in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting. On Sept. 10, 59-year-old Franklin Miller was shot and killed by APD police officers. Four items were released in connection to the deadly shooting.



The Austin Police Department has released body camera videos in connection to the deadly officer-involved shooting in North Austin earlier this month.

Police said on Sept. 10, around 11 p.m., a man, later identified as 59-year-old Franklin Miller, was killed in an officer-involved shooting at 1724 West Anderson Lane.

APD released four items in connection to the shooting: the 911 call, police radio traffic audio, the body-worn camera of Officer Daniel Jauregui, and a patrol car dash camera from Officer Joseph Browne.

The five officers who discharged their department-approved firearms are:

Officer Adam Korody, six years and seven months with APD

Officer Nathan McCollum, one year with APD

Officer Joseph Browne, four months with APD

Officer William Gilley, eight months with APD

Officer Daniel Jauregui, one year and nine months with APD

Additionally, Officer Jeremmy Santos, who has four months of service with APD, deployed his Department-issued PepperBall launcher.

Per APD protocol, all six officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Background on the deadly shooting:

Austin police said on Sept. 10, around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a hot shot call at 1724 West Anderson Lane. The 911 caller said a man, later identified as 59-year-old Franklin Miller, was attempting to break into their business and was pulling on the doors.

The caller said they saw Miller holding a rock, and it also looked like he had a gun in his waistband.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Miller. Officers saw Miller put his hand near the gun on his waistband, and asked him to put his hands up. But he did not listen to the officers, police said.

Officers continued talking with Miller and tried to de-escalate the situation. Police said he continued not listening to commands.

After 14 minutes, Miller raised his gun in the direction of the officers. Officers then fired their guns at Miller.

Miller later died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.