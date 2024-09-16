Man killed in North Austin officer-involved shooting identified

The brief Austin police have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 10. Five APD officers fired their guns at 59-year-old Franklin Miller. APD is conducting two investigations into the shooting.



The Austin Police Department (APD) identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in North Austin last week.

Police said 59-year-old Franklin Miller was killed during the Sept. 10, shooting.

Austin police said on Sept. 10, around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a hot shot call at 1724 West Anderson Lane. The 911 caller said a man, later identified as 59-year-old Franklin Miller, was attempting to break into their business and was pulling on the doors.

The caller said they saw Miller holding a rock, and it also looked like he had a gun in his waistband.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Miller. Officers saw Miller put his hand near the gun on his waistband, and asked him to put his hands up. But he did not listen to the officers, police said.

Officers continued talking with Miller and tried to de-escalate the situation. Police said he continued not to listen to commands.

After 14 minutes, Miller raised his gun in the direction of the officers. Officers then fired their guns at Miller.

Miller later died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The shooting was captured on APD officers’ body-worn cameras. Per APD policy, the video will be released within 10 business days.

Five APD officers fired their guns. APD said the officers' time with the department ranges from four months to six and a half years of service.

A sixth APD officer, who has four months of service with the department, deployed his Department-issued pepperball launcher at the same time shots were fired.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD's Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at www.austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.