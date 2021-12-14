Body found at Cheddar Loop apartment complex being investigated as homicide
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials say a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop on December 8. 36-year-old Joseph Neal was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Travis County Sheriff's deputies discovered Neal after responding to a welfare check at just after 11 a.m. They found Neal inside a vehicle that was parked inside a garage. Officials say evidence at the scene revealed Neal's wound was not self-inflicted and so the investigation was changed to murder.
Detectives are following several leads and have conducted interviews with people close to Neal. Evidence indicates this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).
