Body found behind Austin gas station investigated as city's 30th homicide

article

Austin police are investigating the city's 30th homicide of the year after a man's body was discovered early Sunday morning behind a closed gas station in southeast Austin.

Austin Homicide Investigation

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Wickersham Lane, near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Wickersham Lane, around 12:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person with obvious trauma.

The body, described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, was found on the gas station property, behind the building, which was not open at the time.

Emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about how the man was injured. No suspect has been arrested, and homicide and crime scene detectives are leading the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.