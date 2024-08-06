Expand / Collapse search

Body found in East Austin: APD

By
Published  August 6, 2024 3:07pm CDT
East Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in East Austin on Tuesday, police said.

According to Austin police, on Tuesday, August 6, a body was found floating near E 12th St. and New York Dr.

Police said this was not a drowning.

MORE STORIES:

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates