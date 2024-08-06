Body found in East Austin: APD
article
AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in East Austin on Tuesday, police said.
According to Austin police, on Tuesday, August 6, a body was found floating near E 12th St. and New York Dr.
Police said this was not a drowning.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates