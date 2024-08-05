Buda deadly shooting leaves child dead; suspect at large: HCSO

A child is dead after a shooting in Buda on Monday evening, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect is still at large.

According to the sheriff's office, on Monday, August 5, at 5:17 p.m., deputies responded to a gunshot call in the 800 block of Shadow Creek Blvd.

When deputies arrived, they found a child dead from a gunshot wound.

A suspicious death investigation is currently underway, and law enforcement is looking for the shooter.

The sheriff's office originally asked the Shadow Creek neighborhood to shelter in place. At 7:45 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.

There is no threat to the public. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

At this time, deputies said there is not a suspect description or what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at (512) 393-7800.