Body found at highway intersection in Manor

The Manor Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found at a highway intersection.

Officials say they responded to a call at around 2:48 a.m. to the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and Highway 290 East westbound. When officers arrived they located a woman's body in a ditch.

The cause of the death is currently being investigated.

The person who died has been identified but is not being released publicly at this time. Officials did release that the person who died was a 54-year-old Black woman.

Highway 290 was shut down in the area for some time as the investigation was conducted, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. M. Surovik at 512-215-8405 or msurovik@manortx.gov.