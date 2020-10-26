Body found in missing Fort Worth woman’s car in rural Cooke County

article

Hunters in a deeply wooded part of Cooke County found a body inside the car of a missing Fort Worth woman.

Fort Worth police confirmed the car belonged to 69-year-old Carolyn Kay Riggins.

She disappeared in July shortly after winning a large cash prize at a bingo hall in Watauga.

Police, family and friends have been on the lookout since then for her 2020 tan Lincoln Town Car with a black top.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office still must confirm the identity of the body found inside the vehicle.

There’s no word yet on a cause of death.

