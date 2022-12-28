Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville, police say

A body was found at Nimitz Lake in Kerrville Wednesday afternoon.

Police said on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 2:40 p.m., officers in conjunction with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens and Texas Department of Public Safety found a body in the Nimitz Lake at the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street.

The body was found by a Texas DPS helicopter.

The Kerrville Fire Department dive team retrieved the body. An autopsy has been ordered to identify the body, and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department, Game Wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers all assisted in the incident.