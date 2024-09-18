Body found near Lady Bird Lake; APD investigating

The brief A body was found near Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 18.



The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found near Lady Bird Lake.

Police said on Wednesday, Sept. 18, around 2:57 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting a dead body in the 2700 block of Canterbury St.

When officers arrived, they found an "obviously deceased body."

A preliminary investigation revealed the body did not have any signs of trauma. At this time, this is not being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the body was not retrieved from Lady Bird Lake, nor was it ever in the water.

APD would also not confirm if the victim was a male or female. The medical examiner did not arrive until sometime around 6 p.m.