Body found near Rainey Street: APD

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found on Friday.

Police said on July 5, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to 911 calls about a welfare check at Waller Beach at Town Lake Metropolitan Park.

When officers arrived, they found a white male with life-threatening injuries due to blunt force trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

MORE STORIES:

At this time, there is no threat to the public and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-3588.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates