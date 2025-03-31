Homicide in South Austin: Police investigating death of man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was killed near the 6400 block of Bradsher Drive.
The backstory:
Austin police say they responded at around 10:13 p.m. on March 30 and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with obvious injuries to his body.
Life-saving measures were administered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did talk to witnesses but no suspect was arrested.
No information about a possible suspect has been released.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.