Homicide in South Austin: Police investigating death of man

The Brief Police investigating homicide in South Austin Man killed near 6400 block of Bradsher Drive at around 10:13 p.m. on March 30



The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was killed near the 6400 block of Bradsher Drive.

The backstory:

Austin police say they responded at around 10:13 p.m. on March 30 and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with obvious injuries to his body.

Life-saving measures were administered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did talk to witnesses but no suspect was arrested.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.