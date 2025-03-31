Expand / Collapse search

Homicide in South Austin: Police investigating death of man

March 31, 2025
South Austin
The Brief

    • Police investigating homicide in South Austin
    • Man killed near 6400 block of Bradsher Drive at around 10:13 p.m. on March 30

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was killed near the 6400 block of Bradsher Drive.

The backstory:

Austin police say they responded at around 10:13 p.m. on March 30 and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with obvious injuries to his body.

Life-saving measures were administered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did talk to witnesses but no suspect was arrested.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

