Drunk driver in Austin kills 1, injures another in crash: APD

A man was arrested for a DWI after a deadly crash in North Austin on Thursday, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Austin police said on July 4, around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 11800 block of Research Blvd. northbound.

A blue SUV was stalled in a lane of traffic when a gray SUV struck the blue SUV from behind. The passenger of the blue SUV was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the gray SUV, 54-year-old Calory Wabusia, had minor injuries and was later arrested for a DWI.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.