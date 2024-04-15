Body of fourth Baltimore Key Bridge victim found in submerged construction truck

The Unified Command announced Monday that a fourth body was recovered from the Patapsco River weeks after the Baltimore Key Bridge crumbled in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the missing victim. However, at the family's request, their identity will not be revealed.

Officials from several agencies, including the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team and the Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with the family Monday.

Photo courtesy Baltimore County Fire Department Rescue 1 Team

Unified Command divers spotted what they believed to be one of the missing construction vehicles and alerted the Maryland Department of State Police.

The FBI and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police joined in the recovery efforts and located the body trapped inside the vehicle.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member," said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, in a statement. "Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available

A container ship leaving Baltimore, laden with cargo and headed for Sri Lanka, struck one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s supporting columns last month, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River. Six members of a roadwork crew were killed.

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the successful recovery mission: "Maryland continues to pray for the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. They have our thoughts, our hearts, and our support. We hope that everyone will respect the request of the family for privacy during this difficult time. As we continue to recover those who have perished, may we never forget them, their loved ones, and the commitment they made to work in a profession that bettered the lives of so many Marylanders across the state. On the day of the collapse, I said that we would do everything in our power to support these families. And we will continue to work every day to bring them closure with dignity. But more than that, we must continue to offer them comfort, help, and healing in their hour of need."