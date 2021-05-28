Body of man missing since May 10 found

The body of a man missing since mid-May has been found says Texas Search and Rescue.

TEXSAR says that it was deployed at the request of the San Marcos Police Department to search for 21-year-old Harper Garlitos, who had been reported missing by his family on May 10.

Garlitos' car had been found in the La Cima neighborhood in northwest San Marcos and it was believed he could be in the area.

TEXSAR says that team members found Garlitos' body on May 25 and assisted SMPD with recovering it.

TEXSAR says that this search and recovery is poignant as it falls on the same week as the Memorial Day Flood of 2015 that occurred in Hays County.

Just last week, Hays County and the City of San Marcos adopted a proclamation declaring May 23rd – 29th as Search and Rescue Week in honor of the search and recovery efforts put forth in 2015 and every search since.