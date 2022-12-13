Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.

For the next two days, TCSO Lake Patrol deputies began area, shoreline and sonar searches again, but were unsuccessful, and suspended the search due to darkness.

On Dec. 13, around 12:30 p.m., the body of the missing scuba diver was found.

The identity of the diver will not be released because this is not a criminal incident, TCSO said.