Body of missing swimmer found at Mansfield Dam Park

The body of a missing swimmer was found at Mansfield Dam Park on Monday.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, June 11, around 7:28 p.m., they received a call about a missing swimmer at Mansfield Dam Park.

They did not find the swimmer on Sunday, but continued their search on Monday, June 12.

Around 8:30 a.m., the body of the missing swimmer was found. The body was later recovered around noon, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was released.