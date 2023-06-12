Body of missing swimmer found at Mansfield Dam Park
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing swimmer was found at Mansfield Dam Park on Monday.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, June 11, around 7:28 p.m., they received a call about a missing swimmer at Mansfield Dam Park.
They did not find the swimmer on Sunday, but continued their search on Monday, June 12.
Around 8:30 a.m., the body of the missing swimmer was found. The body was later recovered around noon, the sheriff's office said.
No other information was released.