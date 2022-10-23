Boil water notice issued for parts of Bastrop after water-main break

article

Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice after a recent water-main break.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify its customers to boil water prior to consumption.

The affected area includes south of Legend Oaks Dr, on the west side of Hwy. 21 W. and includes Laredo Dr., and Elm Forest subdivision, stopping at St. Mary’s Dr. This does not include Los Milagros Subdivision. If you live in this area and are out of water, you are part of this boil water notice.

Aqua Water Supply also requests that you minimize water usage until this issue has been resolved.

What to do during boil water notice

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, people are advised to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Why boil water notice was issued

At approximately 10:15 A.M., Sunday, October 23, 2022, portions of the Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water-main break.

Officials say this loss of pressure may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.

Once repairs are complete, and the system is restored to normal operating conditions, the system will then be flushed with chlorinated water.

The boil water notice will only be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

As soon as Aqua receives sample results, Aqua will notify customers through telephone messages and local media when it is it no longer necessary to boil water.

