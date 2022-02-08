Boil water notice issued for customers in the Vista Ranch Water System

Due to the boil water notice in Austin, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Vista Ranch Water System to notify customers to boil water prior to consumption.

The affected area includes Vista Ranch Water System: Country Way Rd., Vista Ranch Rd., Barton Creek Rd, and Red Hollow Ln.

If you live in this area, you are part of this boil water notice. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Aqua Water Supply Corporation officials will notify you. Aqua Water Supply also requests that you minimize water usage until this issue has been resolved.

If anyone has questions regarding this matter you may contact Dave McMurry: 512- 303-3943.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Water crisis continues in Austin as medical experts issue their own warning

Water boil notice impacting Austin restaurants, schools

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter