Citywide precautionary boil water notice issued for Austin

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants.

Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is out of service due to an internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant. Crews and officials are working diligently to address the issue and restore operations at Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

Austin Water is currently maintaining water service to customers by increasing water production at Davis and Handcox Water Treatment Plants and by carefully managing pumping within the network of water pipelines. There have been no power disruptions at drinking water plants.

Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Water use restrictions are authorized under §6-4-20 of Chapter 6-4 Water Conservation of Austin Municipal Code to protect public health, safety, welfare, infrastructure, or available resources in the event of an unusual water system operational event, catastrophic occurrence, severe weather event, or other emergency disaster situation which necessitates such restrictions.

Residential Customers

During this period, residential customers are asked to curtail indoor water use as much as possible. Until further notice, all outdoor water use is prohibited.

Residential customers may not:

Use water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment.

Wash vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities.

Wash pavement or other surfaces.

Add water to a pool or spa.

Conduct foundation watering.

Operate an ornamental fountain or pond, other than aeration necessary to support aquatic life.

Commercial Customers

All commercial customers are required to reduce water use unless needed for health and safety. Manufacturing customers, specifically those that use an average of over 100,000 gallons per day, are asked to reduce water use as much as possible.

Commercial customers may not:

Use water for irrigation (including athletic fields).

Conduct commercial car washing.

Retail customers of Wholesale Districts

The above boil water notice and emergency water use restrictions are also in effect for retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and Utilities, including:

Night Hawk

Travis County WCID 10

Windermere

Creedmoor-Maha WSC

Morningside

Rivercrest

San Leanna

Marsha WSC

Wells Branch MUD

Northtown MUD

Manor

Rollingwood

Sunset Valley

High Valley

Mid-Tex Utilities

North Austin MUD 1

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Austin Water’s Customer Service Center at Austin Water 512-972-1000.

