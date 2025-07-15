The Brief Boil water notice issued for Marble Falls The drinking water supply was compromised by recent flooding



A boil water notice has been issued for Marble Falls.

Officials said this is due to the drinking water supply being compromised by recent flooding.

Any water that you use for drinking, cooking, or ice-making should be boiled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

At this time, it's not known how long the boil water notice will be in effect.

If you have any questions, you can call the City of Marble Falls Public Works Department at 830-798-6260.