Boil water notice issued for some Hays County customers

A boil water notice has been issued for some Hays County residents.

The backstory:

According to the Texas Water Utilities, a boil water notice was issued for customers in the Plum Creek water system in east Hays County.

A main break caused a service outage to customers in these neighborhoods: Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, Green Pastures, Branch View, Park South, and Dove Hills.

The Texas Water Utilities will let customers know when it's no longer necessary to boil water.

What you can do:

Customers should boil water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making before consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

You can also buy water bottles or get water from other suitable sources for drinking water.