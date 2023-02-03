Boil Water Notice issued for some in West Travis County

A boil water notice has been issued for West Travis County Public Utility Agency customers after a power outage at the Uplands Water Treatment plant.

The Boil Water Notice is a precaution until test results can be analyzed.

The PUA says power has just been restored to the plant and it will take several hours to replenish storage tank levels.

To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes and then cooled prior to consumption.

In lieu of boiling water, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.