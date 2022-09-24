Boil water notice rescinded for Plum Creek water system in Hays County

A boil water notice is now over for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County.

Texas Water Utilities says it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of September 27, 2022.

Officials say normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria.

The notice had been issued on September 24 due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.

During the notice, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making was advised to be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Customers with questions can contact SouthWest Water Company at 1-866-654-7992.