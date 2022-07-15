Boil Water Notice issued for select customers near Plum Creek

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Texas Water Utility customers in the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says all customers in the area should boil their water prior to consuming it or using it for cooking or ice making. Customers should also boil water before using it to wash their hands or face and brush their teeth.

Officials say a water main was cut causing a service outage to customers on the east side of I-35. As soon as conditions improve, bacteriological samples will be collected and an update will be given.

The affected streets in Hays County under the Boil Water Notice currently include:

Lilac way, Summit Drive, Creasthill Causeway, SkyView Terrace, Lawnsdale, Dogwood Trail, Willow Terrace, Green Pastures, Sparrow Lane, Greenfield Rd, Goforth Rd, Miller Lane, Country Lane, Dickerson, Cody Lane, Jennifer Dr, Janzet, Dove Lane, Quail Cove, Redbird Trail, Windy Hill Road, Belinda Lane, Rolling Hills Rd, Mathis, Prairie Circle, Howard Lane, Quail Run, Bluejay St, Black Bird, FM 2001, and Mockingbird St.

To ensure no harmful bacteria or microbes reside in the water, customers are being encouraged to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.

Bottled water may also be used.

Public Water System officials say they will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking and human consumption purposes.

For more information, click here.