Bond set at $1 million for man accused of killing 16-year-old stepdaughter

Bond was set for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter in north Harris County.

Van Brisbon, 60, was taken into custody Friday after reportedly shooting his girlfriend's daughter, Lauren Juma. He waived his right to appear in probable cause court Friday night, where a judge set his bond for $1 million on a murder charge.

Police say, after the shooting, Brisbon came out of the house telling them to," do what they had to do."

FOX 26 learned that Lauren's 19-year-old sister was the one who called 911 telling police she was being held at gunpoint by Brisbon. The mother, who was out of town for work, came home to find her daughter killed.

Christina Michell, Lauren's stepmother spoke with FOX 26 Friday night hoping justice will be served.

"He does not need to be let go or set free… Death is too good for him," she said. "When he walked outside and said do what you got to do, he was looking for death."