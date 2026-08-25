Austin weather: 11th day in a row for triple digit heat, but under record levels

The Brief 11th day in a row of triple-digit temperatures; 28th in total for the summer Area still under Heat Advisory through Wednesday night Temperatures should stay under record levels



Today will be the 11th day in a row with highs in the 100s and 28th this summer.

Most of Central Texas will remain under a Heat Advisory today (Aug. 25) and tomorrow (Aug. 26).

What can I expect from the weather today?

Timeline:

We can expect the highest temperatures between noon and 8 p.m., with a peak about 4 to 5 p.m.

At least we will keep it under record levels and the humidity will be low, keeping the heat indices close to what the thermometer is showing.

Heat advisories today

Big picture view:

The Extreme Heat Warning expired Monday night for Central Texas, even though there are still some counties to the north of our viewing area still under a warning.

A Heat Advisory is staying in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26) as the National Weather Service is expecting temperatures up to 105 and heat index values up to 110.

The Advisory is in place for the following counties:

Bastrop

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Comal

Fayette

Hays

Lee

Llano

Travis

Williamson

What's next:

Temperatures seem to slowly be trending down this week with the heat dome shifting west and helping to open the door for a few showers later this week.

We are also looking at breaking the triple-digit trend by the weekend, but not by more than a couple degrees.

7-day forecast

What's the difference between a heat advisory and a heat warning?

Dig deeper:

A Heat Advisory is triggered when the heat index hits at least 108 degrees or the air temperature hits at least 103 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is then triggered when the heat index hits at least 113 degrees or the air temperature is at least 105 degrees.

How can I protect myself from the heat?

What you can do:

First responders have some tips on how you can protect yourself from the heat:

Pre-hydrate ahead of going out in the heat

Wear sunscreen

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Limit activities to early morning and evening

Officials are also reminding residents to be sure to look before you lock your vehicles to make sure you aren't leaving behind children or pets.

Symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion

Exposure to heat puts everyone at risk for heat-related illnesses, and in some cases, the illnesses can lead to a heat stroke and become deadly.

It is essential to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Weakness

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Fast, weak pulse

What to do for someone experiencing heat exhaustion:

Cool them and move them

Move the person to a cooler area immediately

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water slowly

If symptoms do not improve, they last longer than an hour, or the victim begins vomiting, you should seek medical help. Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heat stroke within minutes.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea or dizziness

Body temperature above 103 F

Lethargy or loss of consciousness

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency that can cause death or permanent damage if emergency treatment is not given promptly. If you or someone you are with experiences symptoms of heat stroke, move them, cool them, and call 911:

Move the person to a cooler area, preferably air-conditioned

Reduce their body temperature with cool clothes or baths

Do not give fluids or anything by mouth to a person experiencing heat stroke

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