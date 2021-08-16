Expand / Collapse search

Boy's Sturgis lemonade stand raises over $30,000 for children's hospital

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
South Dakota
FOX 9
Wyatt's lemonade stand was a hit during Sturgis and helped raise thousands for St. Jude's. Credit: Robin Dennis

STURGIS, S.D. (FOX 9) - After his lemonade stand gained quite a following during the Sturgis Motorcycle rally, a young boy ended up with more than $30,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

According to his mother, 8-year-old Wyatt Dennis raised about $31,394 for the hospital.

His mother said Black Hills Riders brought Wyatt a mini bike last Sunday.

Wyatt started the free lemonade stand last year as way to raise some money to buy a Lego set. But on the first day, he not only made enough cash to get his toys, he was able to donate $200 to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

