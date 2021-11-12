Britney Spears reacts to end of nearly 14-year conservatorship: ‘I love my fans so much’

Britney Spears’ nearly 14-year conservatorship came to an end on Friday and the pop icon posted on Twitter expressing relief and gratitude to her fans following the news.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord … can I get an Amen," Spears wrote.

The singer also posted to her Instagram sharing a photo of herself wearing a bright yellow bodycon dress with a caption that read, "I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again… best day ever!!!!"

A judge on Friday ruled in favor of terminating the court conservatorship that has covered her life. The singer’s attorney lauded her "courage and poise" in the wake of the ruling as crowds of Spears’ fans cheered in the background.

The complexity of the conservatorship was two-fold: one part that covered her estate, including her finances, while the other was of her person, which included her health and well-being.

"The conservatorship of the person and estate of Brittany Jean Spears is no longer required," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declared in court.

Following the hearing, Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, spoke to the media.

"I’m so proud of her," Rosengart said. "I thank her for her courage and poise and power. I thank her for our relationship."

He continued, "Not only is this momentous for Britney, but she helped shine a line on — not only this conservatorship which was corrupted by her father James Spears — but she helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York, and that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace."

Meanwhile, crowds of fans and #FreeBritney supporters surrounded the courthouse following the announcement of the end of Spears’ conservatorship in Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

Both Spears and Rosengart have credited the singer’s fans with bringing attention to the conservatorship and creating a movement that took over social media and national news coverage.

As recently as six months ago, it appeared that the conservatorship would continue indefinitely. It has since unraveled with surprising speed — including a key speech made by Spears at a June hearing.

For years it was largely a mystery how Spears herself felt about the arrangement. But allowed to speak publicly in court, she passionately detailed restrictions and scrutiny of her life that she called "abusive."

She demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.

"I’m not lying, I just want my life back," Spears told Penny in a virtual court. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

"After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day," Spears revealed.

"I'd like to be able to share my story with the world," she said. "I want to be able to be heard. By making me keep this in for so long, it's not good for my heart. It concerns me I'm not allowed to be able to heard. I have the right to use my voice. My attorney says I can't let the public know what they did to me... I shouldn't be able to be in a conservatorship. The laws need to change. Ma'am, I've worked since I was 17 years old. I can't go somewhere unless I meet someone every week in an office."

The singer blamed her ignorance for not understanding how to end the conservatorship herself.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. There are thousands of abusive conservatorships," Spears said. "I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work for myself and pay other people."

Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.

The Associated Press, Kelly Hayes and Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report.