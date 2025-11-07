Suspect in Cabela's firearm theft arrested after SWAT call in Buda

The Brief Suspect in Cabela's firearm theft arrested following SWAT call SWAT was called to assist in serving a warrant to the suspect Suspect has extensive criminal history in Hays County



A suspect wanted in connection with a theft of firearms at Cabela's in Buda was arrested Thursday after a SWAT call.

What we know:

Hays County SWAT responded to the 300 block of Cross Barn Boulevard to support the Buda Police Department in serving a search and arrest warrant.

The warrant was for a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of multiple firearms from Cabela's.

When he refused to surrender, SWAT attempted to find him while crisis negotiators worked to communicate with him, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Negotiators were eventually about to convince him to surrender peacefully and he was taken into custody without incident.

34-year-old Bronte Standifer was arrested for three outstanding warrants for theft of a firearm. He is being held in the Hays County Jail on a collective $22,500 bond.

Bronte Standifer

Dig deeper:

Court records show Standifer has an extensive criminal record in Hays County going back to at least 2008, including possession charges, deadly conduct, evading and resisting arrest, reckless driving, theft, DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon, terroristic threat, and violating his bond.