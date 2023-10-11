Threat to 'shoot up' McDonald's over burnt fries, Milwaukee woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman is now charged with disorderly conduct after prosecutors say she threatened to "shoot up" a Brookfield McDonald's in August.

Prosecutors said in all started over an order of French fries.

It happened Aug. 30. According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police 59-year-old Breneida Gottschalk came in and ordered a meal, sat down and ate. She had some leftover fries, at which time, she walked to the front counter and "started to complain" about the burnt end of her fries.

The complaint states Gottschalk got upset and said she was going to go back and get a new bag of fries.

A witness told her she is not allowed behind the counter, at which time she started yelling. Gottschalk then began to walk to the cooking area, said "all the employees were drug dealers" and said she had a weapon and was going to "shoot up" the restaurant.

Court records indicate Gottschalk is scheduled to make her initial Waukesha County court appearance on Oct. 19.