Multiple agencies responding to brush fire in East Austin

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in East Austin.

Austin Fire Department is assisting Travis County ESD #12 and Travis County Fire Rescue in fighting the fire at FM 969 and Gilbert Road. STAR Flight is now conducting water drops on the area and a dozer has been requested from Texas A&M Forest Service.

Travis County Sheriff's Office is issuing evacuations for the Bartney Cove area. An evacuation center has been set up at Gilbert Elementary School, located at 5412 Gilbert Road.

Officials say 9-12 homes are currently threatened by the fire, but none have been damaged.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, officials say the fire is around 25-30 acres and approximately 90% contained.

