Brush up on previous seasons of ‘The Masked Singer’ on Tubi

If you’re on the edge of your seat for the return of "The Masked Singer," don’t worry — Tubi has you covered.

Fans of America’s favorite musical competition series can now bust a move and binge-watch all of the previous seasons of "The Masked Singer" for free on Tubi.

Whether you want to relive T-Pain’s rise as the Peacock, or the jaw-dropping moment Chaka Khan was eliminated from season 3, Tubi’s extensive streaming library has it all.

Take in the most memorable costumes, the out-of-this-world disguised celebrity vocalists, and the unforgettable unmaskings as panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke try to decipher who’s singing inside those unforgettable costumes.

It’s the ultimate chance to revisit some of your favorite costumes ahead of season 5, which has already introduced a lineup of creative and outlandish designs, including "the Chameleon."



Season 5 of "The Masked Singer" will kick off on Wednesday, March 10, from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Los Angeles.