Buda community gives back to firefighter battling Stage 4 cancer

After giving more than a decade of service to the Buda community, one fireman is fighting for his life with stage four cancer, but he's not doing it alone.

What they're saying:

Cathy, Colleen, and Niki spoke on behalf of the Eckstrom family.

"I mean they're a great family," said Cathy Severance. "They just are."

Jason Eckstrom was recently diagnosed with rectal cancer for the second time in three and a half years. He's a husband and dad to five kids.

"It's actually spread to his lungs, his clavicle, and five lesions to his brain," said Severance.

Eckstrom has been a Buda firefighter for 13 years.

"They go through toxic fumes, carcinogens, things that leak into their gear, into their lungs, and it comes home with them," said Niki Sotkovski.

They believe that's what caused his stage four cancer.

"To be able to get our community together and come back to really support our firefighters means a lot," said Sotkovski.

Recently, the fire department surprised him with a shave-a-thon to show their support. Plus, there's a GoFundMe that has already raised more than $16,000.

If you would like to donate, click the link below.

There's an upcoming golf tournament and auction to help with medical bills.

"We're not just trying to raise money, we're trying to raise awareness," said Sotkovski.

"Better protection, colonoscopies, health screenings for our firefighter and first responders. I mean that's just kind of a bare minimum of things that we definitely want to see more in our communities."

Jason wasn't able to speak in person, but he did send a note.

"He said, 'if this is the reason, I was given this chance to have a platform, I graciously accept. Buda Fire Department from day one has been nothing but family and love. I've been off for three and a half years dealing with this and the embrace has never stopped. Brotherhood is real and doesn't stop at the city limits. These guys need to get their colonoscopies, and they should be mandatory for first responders.'"

The auction and golf tournament are on July 28.

You can find the link to the auction here. The golf tournament is here.