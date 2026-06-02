Buda man arrested for attempting to sell human skull

The Brief A Buda man was charged with the purchase/selling of human organs Officials say the man was reselling an alleged human skull on social media In Texas, there are statutes in place to ensure human remains are handled properly



A Buda man is now facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to sell a human skull online.

The backstory:

Sean Shymkiw, 24, was booked into the Hays County Jail on May 27 and charged with the purchase/selling of human organs.

The Kyle Police Department made the arrest, telling FOX 7 in a statement:

"We received a report that Sean Shymkiw was reselling an alleged human skull on social media, which he claims to have purchased from an online retailer. Subsequently, Shymkiw was arrested and charged with purchase/sell of human organs. The case is still under investigation, and that is all the information we can provide at this time."

Sean Shymkiw, 24

Shymkiw has since been released after posting a $5,000 bond.

"It doesn't surprise me. It really doesn’t, with as many weird things going on," says Annette Fretz, who lives in Kyle.

While she may not be entirely shocked, she’s still concerned about the body part being treated with the respect it deserves.

"For religious reasons, they should not be bought or sold, and for medical reasons it needs to be handled right," said Fretz.

Dig deeper:

In Texas, there are statutes in place to ensure human remains are handled properly.

"There's actually a Texas law that's right on point, and it's abuse of a human corpse," says Jeremy Rosenthal, a criminal law attorney. "There are specific provisions which criminalize buying or selling or trafficking in any way, shape, or form a part of a human corpse, and that would include a skull."

When it comes to Shymkiw’s claim he purchased the skull from an online retailer, that might not be enough to hold up in court.

"He would have to have enough evidence to indicate that he didn't think he was doing anything wrong at all. I don't think pointing to the place that you bought it is necessarily going to get you off the hook for it," says Rosenthal.

For his state felony charge, Rosenthal says Shymkiw could face up to two years in jail if convicted, but probation may be possible if this is one of his first offenses.