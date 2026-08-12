Lake Travis community rallies around football player who suffered health emergency

The Brief The Lake Travis community is rallying around a high school football player During practice this week, the varsity football player suffered a cardiac arrest A vigil was held for the student athlete Wednesday night



The Lake Travis community is coming together to support a varsity football player. He suffered a cardiac arrest at practice this week.

The backstory:

According to the team roster, Odin Hensley is a senior lineman on the Lake Travis Varsity football team. During practice, Hensley experienced a serious health emergency.

Lake Travis head football coach and athletic director Hank Carter sent out a letter saying the player required the assistance of Travis County Star Flight.

It was later revealed the student suffered a cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU at Dell Children's.

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What they're saying:

Hensley's parents are by his side at the hospital hoping for his recovery.

According to the family's GoFundMe, doctors are worried about his brain and organs. The family doesn’t know what the future holds.

The fundraiser will help cover hospital bills, rehabilitation, and lost income while his parents take the time to be with him.

If you would like to donate, you can click on the GoFundMe below.

Vigil held for Lake Travis football player

Dig deeper:

The response from the community has been overwhelming.

The Lake Travis High School Football team said a vigil was originally planned for Lake Travis High School but was moved to Lake Hills Church due to the overwhelming response.

Odin Hensley

Many students were in attendance at the vigil. Rivals were also there showing their support.

Westlake High School football players and coaches signed a poster for Odin filling it with prayers and encouraging messages.

Coach Carter thanked the community for the outpouring of support, concern, and prayers. He asks for continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.