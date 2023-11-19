Buda Public Library forgiving all late fees for remainder of year
BUDA, Texas - The Buda Public Library is forgiving late fees for the remainder of the year.
This is the first time the library has offered complete forgiveness.
In the past, visitors would need to donate a canned food item to have a late fee forgiven.
The library hopes this will open the doors for the return of patrons that haven't stopped by in a while for fear of their fees.
To have your late fee forgiven, visit the circulation desk upon entering the library.