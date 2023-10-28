Families of overdose victims and law enforcement educate community on fentanyl

The drug overdose epidemic has been taking the lives of many loved ones, Including Savannah Crownover, who was just 18 years old when fentanyl killed her.

"She was poisoned by an illicit Xanax that she got from up here at school," said Joann Crownover, Savannah's mother. "It was a week before her high school graduation."

No parent should ever grieve the loss of their child from fentanyl poisoning. That's why Joann Crownover and Stefanie Turner advocate to educate the community on drug overdose.

"Awareness is probably the most important thing, because what's important about this particular drug that’s out there. A lot of times one try, and it can kill you," Crownover said. "This is a game changer in the world of drugs, and it's truly an epidemic."

RELATED COVERAGE

To help end the drug overdose epidemic, the DEA is committed to making our communities safer.

Oct. 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Local law enforcement hosts collection sites where community members can drop off unused prescriptions.

"We participate in this event because here, precinct one, really believes in community," said the Travis County constable. "Here there's a model taking care of those around us, taking care of each other, because all we have and all we have is each other."

Stefanie Turner has been on the front lines advocating for House Bill 3908, the bill that requires fentanyl education in grades six through 12. She says it’s important that parents educate themselves on awareness of illicit fentanyl.

"I think it's a good opportunity to have that conversation of what is fentanyl and where else is it found," Turner said. "We know that it is found in press pills. So, while you're also, you know, getting rid of those medications that can often lead to substance use and protecting our children."

If you couldn’t make it out to National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there is a location where you can always drop off unused prescriptions at 4717 Heflin Lane.