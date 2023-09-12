Sheriff's office warns Hays County residents of phone scam

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

The sheriff's office said they have received reports of several phone scams happening around the county, in particular the City of Buda, in which people are receiving text messages about pending arrest warrants, both for the Hays County Sheriff's Office and the Buda Police Department.

These texts will say you must pay a fine or fee to clear a warrant, and they include a link.

Some scammers are using a technique called "spoofing" which can display a legitimate phone number, such as the Sheriff’s Office phone number, to your caller ID.

The scammers may use the real names of Hays County deputies and Buda police officers to sound more legitimate. Please know that this is a scam.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Buda Police Department, or Hays County Courts will never call or text and ask for money. Warrants are taken care of through the court system.

If you receive a call or text of this scam, end the call immediately. You can also call the sheriff’s office on the Hays County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone number at 512-393-7896 to verify that any information you receive is true.