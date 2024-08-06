Buda shooting: Search for deadly shooting suspect continues

Law enforcement are still on the scene of a shooting that killed a juvenile in Buda on Monday night.

Detectives are continuing to investigate in the Shadow Creek subdivision.

On Monday, August 5, deputies were called after shots were fired in the 800 block of Shadow Creek Boulevard, near Windy Hill Road, shortly after 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile dead with a gunshot wound.

"There's not a threat to the public at this time, even though I know the suspect is still at large, it seems to be an isolated incident, there's not a threat to the neighborhood," Deputy Alyssa Davenport with HCSO said Monday night.

Neighbor Santino Goodman tells FOX 7 Austin that he heard a group of people running through the grass between two houses. Shortly after, he heard multiple gunshot wounds.

"I saw a whole bunch of cop cars and 20 minutes prior to seeing all these cop cars rushing still, I could already hear cop sirens coming this way. There were still like 30, 40 cop cars still coming, 20 minutes later, 30 minutes later, it seemed like there was a pretty big issue," Goodman said. "That's shocking, things like that don't really happen here. It's a pretty calm neighborhood usually. I don't see that type of thing happening... It's terrible that someone would get their life taken away at such a young age."

People who lived in the area were told to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect. The order was lifted shortly before 8 p.m., but the suspect was not found.

At this point, there is still no description of the suspect or any word on what led up to the shooting. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident.

The name of the victim has also not been released.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to give them a call.