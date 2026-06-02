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Buda train crash: Driver fell asleep at the wheel, got out before train hit car

By
FOX 7 Austin
Buda
Published June 2, 2026 12:05 PM CDT
Published June 2, 2026 12:05 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Driver fell asleep at the wheel, drove onto train tracks
    • Train collided with the car, but the driver was able to get out beforehand
    • Driver was taken to local hospital in stable condition

BUDA, Texas - A driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove onto some train tracks Tuesday morning. 

Police say the driver was able to get out before a train collided with the car.

What they're saying:

Buda police say that the call came in just before 8 a.m. June 2.

A driver traveling down Main Street reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and went off the roadway, striking a sign, then going onto the railroad tracks, police say.

The driver was able to get out before a Union Pacific train struck their car.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The crash shut down all railroad crossings along Main Street for just over an hour. The roadways have since reopened.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Buda police

BudaCrime and Public Safety