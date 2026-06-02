Buda train crash: Driver fell asleep at the wheel, got out before train hit car

The Brief Driver fell asleep at the wheel, drove onto train tracks Train collided with the car, but the driver was able to get out beforehand Driver was taken to local hospital in stable condition



A driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove onto some train tracks Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver was able to get out before a train collided with the car.

What they're saying:

Buda police say that the call came in just before 8 a.m. June 2.

A driver traveling down Main Street reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and went off the roadway, striking a sign, then going onto the railroad tracks, police say.

The driver was able to get out before a Union Pacific train struck their car.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The crash shut down all railroad crossings along Main Street for just over an hour. The roadways have since reopened.