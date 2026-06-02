Buda train crash: Driver fell asleep at the wheel, got out before train hit car
BUDA, Texas - A driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove onto some train tracks Tuesday morning.
Police say the driver was able to get out before a train collided with the car.
What they're saying:
Buda police say that the call came in just before 8 a.m. June 2.
A driver traveling down Main Street reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and went off the roadway, striking a sign, then going onto the railroad tracks, police say.
The driver was able to get out before a Union Pacific train struck their car.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The crash shut down all railroad crossings along Main Street for just over an hour. The roadways have since reopened.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Buda police